Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu has confirmed that 26 clear bags containing white crystal-like substances have been found at a factory in Lami.

Tudravu says the drugs have been found in some old batteries inside the factory.

He says the investigation is underway.

Article continues after advertisement

Tudravu says they are awaiting the analysis results.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.