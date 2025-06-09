Crackdown on unapproved developments

Local city councils have been directed to step up enforcement and ensure all property developments comply with the law.

Minister for Local Government and Housing Maciu Nalumisa said monitoring construction activity was a standing duty of municipal councils and landlords.

He states that councils must inspect developments within their boundaries to confirm that all works including home extensions and alterations have proper approval and meet required standards.

“So it’s an ongoing issue, but the council is there to follow up to ensure that whoever are doing legal developments or legal extensions on their properties as well as legal developments, their duty is to ensure that they give up. They go and see them and issue them notices.”

Nalumisa pointed out that councils are there to follow up. Their duty, he states is to ensure that anyone carrying out developments or extensions is doing so legally.

He explained that when breaches are identified, councils must act without delay. This includes issuing formal notices to owners or developers who fail to comply with building and planning regulations.

The Minister acknowledged that illegal developments have been an ongoing issue for some time. However, he stresses that enforcement mechanisms are already in place and must be used consistently.

He said monitoring was not limited to paperwork. Councils are expected to conduct site inspections and verify that works align with approved plans.

Nalumisa adds that landlords also have a responsibility.

They must ensure tenants do not carry out unauthorized changes that breach council regulations.

He warns that failure to comply can lead to serious consequences. These include structural risks, environmental damage and pressure on public services.

Nalumisa maintains that enforcing the law protects communities. It ensures developments are safe, planned and in line with urban standards.

He said councils would continue to monitor projects and issue notices where necessary as part of their ongoing enforcement role.

