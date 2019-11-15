PM concerned with continued disregard for restrictions

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says it’s disconcerting that people continue to disregard the curfew hours and border restrictions in place.

Bainimarama says some Fijians are still taking these directives lightly and are failing to understand the seriousness of the government’s restrictions in trying to contain Coronavirus cases.

“People still take this COVID-19 very lightly. I want to say that previously in previous days when we had these curfews, you know I dont know whether we had one in 2006, but 2000 and 1987, that was really nothing, those curfews, but this one, if you break the curfew, it’s a matter of life and death.”

The Commissioner of Police equally baffled by the continued violations..

“And it’s still a concern that we continue to make arrests with people failing to comply with the directives on social gatherings and on the curfew and we’ll continue to produce them in court.”

Bainimarama says it’s clear a more hard handed approach is needed.

“So we’re trying to tell this people that it’s no good going out there but also we may also ask the Judiciary to come down very hard on these people.”

Other than harsher penalties being enforced, the PM plainly called those breaching the restrictions a bunch of idiots.