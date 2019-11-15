Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
PM urges Fijians to think of their health and curb all socializing|CCTV cameras installed at strategic locations in Lautoka|Restaurants and Cafeteria heed directives from government amid COVID-19|Fiji and the world is at war with COVID-19 says PM|Practice social distancing and working from home where possible says PM|PSV Drivers warned to adhere to Lautoka restrictions|Be responsible and don’t be selfish: COMPOL|FCCC warns against fake COVID-19 products|Consumers warned about unauthorized COVID-19 test kits|Two more charged for disobeying lawful order|Local testing helps Ministry quickly identify cases of COVID-19|Fiji suspends all Singapore and Hong Kong flights|Fever clinic for greater Suva area soon|Its official, Olympic Games postponed|Hand sanitizer dispensers installed at Suva Bus Stand|FCCC works with BAF to fast track the clearance of containers|Fiji's fourth COVID-19 case confirmed, Suva will not shutdown|Vice-Chancellor’s driver charged|Fourth patient was infected overseas|More passengers come forward|Bainimarama urges Fijians to respect the restriction|Police and RFMF to monitor lockdown areas|BAF equips its staff|Police urge people to adhere to restrictions in place|Less movements within Lautoka|
Fiji Stories World Stories

COVID-19

CCTV cameras installed at strategic locations in Lautoka

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
March 25, 2020 12:50 pm
Police Force is installing CCTV cameras at strategic locations along the Lautoka borders

The Police Force is installing CCTV cameras at strategic locations along the Lautoka borders to maximize their ability to monitor the situation on the ground.

Since the restrictions placed in Lautoka, at least seventeen people have been arrested and taken to court for disobedience of law.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says they are monitoring the borders of entry into the restricted Lautoka areas through the use of technology.

Article continues after advertisement

“We looking at employing other things to monitor movement. We looking at working with an organization in getting their drone employed in giving us a few overview into few areas and also looking at the possibility of installing a few cameras in those areas from outside the Ariel looking into those areas where we think we can establish to prevent movement in and around those areas.”

A live feed has also been linked to the Police Command and Control Center in Suva where Operations Command is able to monitor the activities and movement of people.

Senior officers are also able to access the live feed on their mobile phones whereby quick decisions can be made to assist officers on the frontline manning the roadblocks.

Fijians have been warned to strictly adhere to the restrictions on the movement and gathering of more than 20 people.

Click here for more on COVID-19

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.