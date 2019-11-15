CCTV cameras installed at strategic locations in Lautoka

The Police Force is installing CCTV cameras at strategic locations along the Lautoka borders to maximize their ability to monitor the situation on the ground.

Since the restrictions placed in Lautoka, at least seventeen people have been arrested and taken to court for disobedience of law.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says they are monitoring the borders of entry into the restricted Lautoka areas through the use of technology.

“We looking at employing other things to monitor movement. We looking at working with an organization in getting their drone employed in giving us a few overview into few areas and also looking at the possibility of installing a few cameras in those areas from outside the Ariel looking into those areas where we think we can establish to prevent movement in and around those areas.”

A live feed has also been linked to the Police Command and Control Center in Suva where Operations Command is able to monitor the activities and movement of people.

Senior officers are also able to access the live feed on their mobile phones whereby quick decisions can be made to assist officers on the frontline manning the roadblocks.

Fijians have been warned to strictly adhere to the restrictions on the movement and gathering of more than 20 people.

