Trial to begin for nine major drug bust case

[File Photo]

The trial of nine individuals alleged to have been involved in one of Fiji’s biggest drug busts begins at the Lautoka High Court today.

The accused are Justin Steven Masih Ho, David Heritage, Frank Louie P. Logaivau, Aporosa Davelevu, Sakiusa Tuva, Jale Aukerea, Ratu Osea N. Levula, Cathy Tuirabe Bainisavu, and Viliame Colowaliku.

They are facing charges in relation to the importation and possession of 4.15 tonnes of methamphetamine.

Article continues after advertisement

They are charged with one count of unlawful importation of illicit drugs, eight counts of unlawful possession of illicit drugs, and three counts of possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime

The illicit substance was seized in Legalega, Nadi, in January last year.

Meanwhile, one of the accused Justin Ho is also facing a fresh charge of allegedly breaching his bail condition.

He is in remand and will appear before the Lautoka magistrates Court on June 26 for his new bail application.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.