Ten people to face Court over methamphetamine raids

Ten people are set to appear in court today following the discovery of methamphetamine during multiple joint raids in the Central, Southern, and Western Divisions.

Eight accused will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court, while two will appear at the Nadi Magistrates Court. The charges were filed following consultations with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

From the Flagstaff raid, a Fijian and a foreign national face one count each of unlawful possession of illicit drugs and possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

In the first Rewa Street raid, three foreign nationals are jointly charged with unlawful possession of illicit drugs and possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

The second Rewa Street raid resulted in charges against a Fijian and two foreign nationals for unlawful possession of illicit drugs. One of them also faces a charge as a prohibited immigrant under the Immigration Act, while another faces an additional charge of possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

The two foreign nationals linked to arrests in the Southern Division, intercepted in Namaka, are jointly charged with unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

All ten accused will be produced in court today.

