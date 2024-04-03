Temo to hear appeal in Bainimarama,Qiliho case

The appeal against the sentencing delivered by Magistrate Seini Puamau in the case involving former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho is scheduled to be heard today.

Acting Chief Justice Salesi Temo will preside over the case at the Suva High Court.

The Acting Director of Public Prosecutions lodged an appeal on the verdict immediately after it was issued last Thursday.

Bainimarama and Qiliho’s counsels had also filed an appeal against Justice Temo’s decision on March 14.

Justice Temo had reversed Magistrate Puamau’s ruling and found Bainimarama and Qiliho guilty of their charges.

The case was subsequently returned to Puamau for sentencing.

However, while Bainimarama was granted an absolute discharge, Qiliho was ordered to pay a $1500 fine within 30 days.

Bainimarama faced a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice, while Qiliho was charged with abuse of office.

