Former PM discharged, Qiliho fined

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has been discharged from the charge of perverting the course of justice.

He was granted an absolute discharge by the Suva Magistrate.

Suva Magistrate Seini Puamau in her sentence took into consideration that there’s no suggestion that the suggestion made by Bainimarama was for any gain.

Magistrate Puamau also noted that Bainimarama cooperated during the trial.

In her sentence she also considered the health of the former Prime Minister.

She highlighted that Doctor Jioji Malani’s medical report indicates that if he is put in jail then there will be severe health consequences.

Suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho has been fined $1500 to be paid within 30 days.

Qiliho paid the fine at the Criminal Court Registry after the sentence.

Magistrate Puamau said that there is no evidence that he had directed Former Acting Criminal Investigation Department Director Serupepeli Neiko and Acting Director Economic Crime Reshmi Dass to close the investigation for any personal gain.

She also said that Qiliho was concerned about the duplication of the process

Following the sentence the state counsel indicated to court that they will appeal the sentence.

Meanwhile a one minute silence was also observed to remember late Acting DPP David Toganivalu.

Bainimarama and Qiliho were found guilty by Acting Chief Justice Salesi Temo earlier this month following an appeal by the state on a not guilty verdict by Magistrates Court.

The two were involved in a case of abuse of office where they interfered in an ongoing investigation at the University of the South Pacific in 2020.

The former Prime Minister had directed the suspended Police Commissioner to stop an investigation into a police complaint on a USP matter.