Stay of sentencing motion withdrawn for Bainimarama and Qiliho

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama (left) and Former Commissioner of Police Sitiveni Qiliho (right)

The counsel for former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and former Commissioner of Police Sitiveni Qiliho have withdrawn the stay of sentencing motion filed in the High Court this morning.

The counsels had filed a motion seeking a stay against sentencing in the High Court in October, however, the sentencing proceeded in the matter.

Their counsel, Devanesh Sharma had asked for a stay of sentencing in the Court of Appeal but that motion was not called and sentencing for both, Bainimarama and Qiliho went ahead.

Bainimarama and Qiliho appeared at the Court of Appeal in Veiuto in Nasese this morning.

They had since been jailed in May for their interference in an investigation into the University of the South Pacific.

The bail pending appeal only applies to Qiliho as he is serving two years for abuse of office charges, while Bainimarama was granted an early release on the 8th of last month.

This was done under Section 46 (3) of the Corrections Act.

The office of the Director of Public Prosecution informed the court that they will be looking at the legal submission and not rely on affidavits.

The matter for bail pending application, conviction and suspension will be called for mention on the 30th of January next year.