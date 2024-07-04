Security guard sentenced for raping niece

A 58-year-old security guard has been sentenced to 12 years and 11 months imprisonment for raping his niece.

The incident happened in December 2022 when victim was just 11-years-old.

The Suva High Court heard that the man groomed the victim and the incidents were planned as they all occurred when they were alone in his home.

The High Court Judge heard that the man committed the offences using his authority as her elder relative and got her to remain silent about it by threatening and intimidating her.

He has to serve 10 years 11 months and 28 days behind bars before being eligible for parole.