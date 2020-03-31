Court
Man to face court for allegedly inciting violence and disobedience
April 7, 2020 10:56 am
A 24-year-old unemployed man will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today for allegedly inciting violence and disobedience of the law [File Photo]
A 24-year-old unemployed man will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today for allegedly inciting violence and disobedience of the law through a comment he posted on social media.
Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says the accused who resides in Taciura, Suva allegedly posted a comment calling on people to breach curfew hours.
This followed a statement issued by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama on COVID-19.
He has been charged under Section 16 of the Public Order Act with incitement to violence and disobedience of the law.
"Mo bula taka ni tiko savasava mo taqomaki mai kina vei ira tale eso"#FBCNews #FijiNews #FJunited
Posted by FBC News on Tuesday, March 31, 2020
