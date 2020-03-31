Home

Court

Man to face court for allegedly inciting violence and disobedience

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
April 7, 2020 10:56 am
A 24-year-old unemployed man will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today for allegedly inciting violence and disobedience of the law [File Photo]

A 24-year-old unemployed man will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today for allegedly inciting violence and disobedience of the law through a comment he posted on social media.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says the accused who resides in Taciura, Suva allegedly posted a comment calling on people to breach curfew hours.

This followed a statement issued by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama on COVID-19.

Article continues after advertisement

He has been charged under Section 16 of the Public Order Act with incitement to violence and disobedience of the law.

COVID-19 Awareness

