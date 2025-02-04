Legal arguments set for Sayed-Khaiyum and Saneem

Former Supervisor of Election Mohammed Saneem (left), former Attorney General Aiyaz-Sayed Khaiyum

The Suva High Court this morning heard the appeal matter in relation to former Attorney General Aiyaz-Sayed Khaiyum and former Supervisor of Election Mohammed Saneem.

Their defense counsel has filed petition of appeal and a notice of motion seeking stay in the matter before the Magistrate Court.

They are seeking directions from High Court Judge Justice Thushara Rajasinghe.

In this matter, the defense had appealed on Magistrates Yogesh Prasad’s decision on the four issues raised before him namely abuse of fundamental human rights, validity of the charges, Fiji Independent Commissioner against Corruptions authority to lay charges and not the Director of Public Prosecution and the consolidating of charges.

In December last year, the Magistrate ruled against the issues highlighted and consolidated the duo’s charges and gave the defense 28 days to appeal his decision.

In this matter, Saneem is charged with receiving a corrupt benefit while Sayed-Khaiyum is charged with abuse of office.

Saneem is alleged to have unlawfully solicited and received a benefit exceeding $50,000 in deductible tax relief on his back pay from a senior government official for personal gain, while serving as Supervisor of Elections between 1st June 2022 and 31st July 2022.

Sayed-Khaiyum is alleged to have authorized the government to pay taxes for former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem without the required approval from the Constitutional Offices Commission and the President.

Justice Rajasinghe will hear legal arguments on the 17th of this month.