Former FICAC boss fights dismissal

Former FICAC Commissioner Barbara Malimali. [File Photo]

The Suva High Court has ruled that a formal application for discovery must be made before any cross-examination of senior government officials in the case involving the former FICAC Commissioner Barbara Malimali.

Lawyer Tanya Waqanika told the court they want to cross-examine President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Judge Dane Tuiqereqere instructed the parties to file an application for discovery.

The case has been adjourned to September 8 to set a hearing date.

The former Commissioner is challenging her removal, calling it unlawful.

She was suspended and later dismissed by the President on the advice of the Prime Minister last month.

