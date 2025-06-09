Ex-Corrections officer’s bail decision set for next week

[File Photo]

The Suva High Court will rule next Thursday on the bail application for former Fiji Corrections Service officer Epeli Laqeni.

He is charged with allegedly murdering his de facto partner in Nakasi between September 3 and 5.

Laqeni appeared before Justice Usaia Ratuvuli and is represented by Legal Aid lawyer Timoci Varinava.

His lawyer confirmed a bail application has been filed, while the State said it will oppose bail.

Justice Ratuvuli said he needs to review Laqeni’s medical report before making a decision.

