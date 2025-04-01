Court grants leave for Bainimarama and Qiliho appeal

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama (left) and former Commissioner of Police Sitiveni Qiliho. [File Photo]

The Court of Appeal has granted leave for former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and former Commissioner of Police Sitiveni Qiliho to proceed to the full Court of Appeal.

They are appealing whether there was a misapplication of the rule of law under Browne v Dunn, whether the High Court correctly interpreted Section 15 of the Sentencing and Penalties Act (which relates to the recording of convictions), and whether the High Court Judge should have recused himself.

There are additional legal grounds in the judgment that the full court will consider.

Article continues after advertisement



Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama. [File Photo]

The ruling on the application for leave to appeal, as well as the appeal against conviction and sentence, was delivered this afternoon.

Bainimarama and Qiliho’s lawyers have also requested that their clients’ appeal be listed before the full Court in the July session.



Former Commissioner of Police, Sitiveni Qiliho. [File Photo]

Bainimarama was convicted of attempting to pervert the course of justice, while Qiliho was charged with one count of abuse of office.

The former Prime Minister had directed the suspended Police Commissioner to stop an investigation into a police complaint on a University of the South Pacific matter sometime in July, 2020.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.