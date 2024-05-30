Bail denied for former PM and ex-COMPOL pending appeal

former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and former Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho in court this morning

The Suva High Court has denied the bail pending appeal application filed by former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and former Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho.

Bainimarama and Qiliho’s counsels had appealed that the sentence imposed on May 9 be suspended pending the determination of the appeal against conviction and sentence.

The former Prime Minister was jailed earlier this month alongside Qiliho for their interference in an investigation into the University of the South Pacific.