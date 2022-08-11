Alleged rapist remanded

[File Photo]

A man who allegedly raped a woman believed to be in her 70s has been remanded in custody.

The suspect in his 20s appeared in the Suva Magistrates court this afternoon and the matter has been transferred to the High court.

The man is charged with three counts of rape, one count of attempted rape, one count of burglary, one count of theft, one count of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault.

Article continues after advertisement

It is alleged that on July 30th, the suspect forcefully entered the victim’s home and committed the offence before stealing a mobile phone and cash.

The victim’s mobile phone was recovered in a neighbor’s compound.

The matter will be called in the High court on the 25th of this month.