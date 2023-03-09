Court ruling challenges police’s policy on extramarital affairs

[File Photo]

The Fiji Police Force is receiving applications from officers whose employment was terminated due to extramarital affairs.

This follows a judicial review last month in which Justice Anare Tuilevuka of Lautoka’s High Court directed the Commissioner of Police and Attorney-General to reinstate two police officers who had been accused of having an extramarital affair and brought before a disciplinary panel.

Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua says the Fiji Police Force may reconsider the applications from officers who were unfairly terminated.

“Police officers who feel that they have been unfairly dismissed should file the applications to rejoin the force through the proper process with the Fiji Police Force.”

A Lautoka judge ruled that the force’s ‘No Drop Policy on Extramarital Affairs’ is a legal error if it was intended to be used as the foundation for any Disciplinary Tribunal to take a harsh ‘moral approach’ to extramarital affairs.

“Decision have been made in the past on this matter by the leadership of the police force, those police force who believe that they have been unfairly dismissed have the right to appeal to the police process and we’ll take it from there.”

Meanwhile the Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew says they will look at the applications on a case by case basis and take it through their legal officers before any decision is made.

Chew confirms that they will adhere to the court’s ruling.