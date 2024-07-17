Counterstroke advocates for more outreach and awareness

Counterstroke Fiji in a bid to create more awareness and outreach in the community regarding Stroke management and care, held a workshop for Carers of stroke survivors this morning.

Assistant Secretary and Volunteer Project Officer, Margaret Reid-Browns says this workshop will equip caregivers of stroke survivors with the tools and information on managing the circumstances that surround the condition.

“This carer’s workshop is something quite specific for stroke survivors, but like any intervention, people talk to each other.”

Brown says they are also trying to partner with various institutions to disseminate the necessary information that is required for stroke patients.

She states that focusing on the caregivers is vital because they need to be in a suitable and healthy condition to effectively look after the stroke survivors.

CounterStroke Fiji reiterates the importance of living a healthy lifestyle to prevent stroke, as it is the third largest cause of death in Fiji.