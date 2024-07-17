News

Counterstroke advocates for more outreach and awareness

Nikhil Aiyush Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

July 17, 2024 12:27 pm

Counterstroke Fiji in a bid to create more awareness and outreach in the community regarding Stroke management and care, held a workshop for Carers of stroke survivors this morning.

Assistant Secretary and Volunteer Project Officer, Margaret Reid-Browns says this workshop will equip caregivers of stroke survivors with the tools and information on managing the circumstances that surround the condition.

“This carer’s workshop is something quite specific for stroke survivors, but like any intervention, people talk to each other.”

Article continues after advertisement

Brown says they are also trying to partner with various institutions to disseminate the necessary information that is required for stroke patients.

She states that focusing on the caregivers is vital because they need to be in a suitable and healthy condition to effectively look after the stroke survivors.

CounterStroke Fiji reiterates the importance of living a healthy lifestyle to prevent stroke, as it is the third largest cause of death in Fiji.

Teenage pregnancies surge in rural communities

Legislative drive against scams

Counterstroke advocates for more outreach and awareness

MSG prioritizes child safety amid labor mobility

Effective management of natural resources

Port Denarau’s Pacific only clean marina status renewed

Fiji Corrections and HRADC join forces

USP declines to comment on staff termination amid allegations

20 market vendor’s benefits from food training session

Surge in injectable drug use

Vosarogo directs audit into payment system

Former Trump rivals to pay tribute on second night of Republican convention

Flying Fijians fine tune ahead of All Blacks clash

Rugby academy screening starts for Drua

Players to impress national coaches

Scheffler, DeChambeau loom over McIlroy bid for major redemption

New UK government to set out plans in state opening of parliament

Five killed in violent anti-quota protests in Bangladesh

Draws out for BOG

One killed as Kenyan anti-government protests intensify again

Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 57, officials report

'Stranger Things' Season 5 Offers Behind-the-Scenes Look

Black's Band Cancels Tour Due to Backlash

French government resigns, acts as caretaker

Menendez Convicted in Corruption Trial

Young players are learning a lot says Byrne

Men’s 7s team focuses on individual skills

North sugar farmers receive government grants

12 overseas-based teams in tournament

I'll play as long as I can play and win, says Woods

Capacity building is critical: Dr Tukana

Housing Authority guarantee renewal welcomed

England qualify for Euro 2025, Sweden to playoffs

France reaffirms support to Fiji

Ministry of Youth and Sports joins Anti-Bribery Campaign

Loan agreement and review of Employment Policy endorsed

Nadakuitavuki holds bilateral talks with Chinese counterpart

Lightspeed Fiji overwhelmed with demand for Starlink

Fiji 7s focuses on their defensive plays

USP staff unions question termination of Dr. Osborne-Naikatini

Tim Robbins condemns drawing parallels between his ‘Bob Roberts’ film and Trump assassination attempt

Enhancing national child protection system vital

Suspected serial killer arrested after bodies discovered in Kenya quarry

Baby Bula boys named for OFC outing

Fiji Airports invests over $10m on new aerobridges

Fans urged to attend Vodafone Deans zone finals

Southgate resigns after England's Euro 2024 loss

PRB to focus on sustainable development

Nadal wins doubles in bastad ahead of Olympics

Climate change forces migration

Switzerland's Shaqiri retires from international football

Akshay Kumar starrer Sarfira offers BOGO deal for July 15, 16; deets inside

Israel allows UN equipment amid Gaza lawlessness

NFA probes five recent residential fires

Cabinet approves amendment to infrastructure MOU

Rakul Preet Singh’s brother Aman Preet Singh arrested in Hyderabad drug bust

New Zealand heavyweight wrestling champion to fight in Whanganui

Zelenskiy plans November summit, urges Russian attendance

PRB to build 76 flats in Matavolivoli

Bail extended for Sayed-Khaiyum and Saneem

BOG host qualifies despite DFPL position

Ministry targets rural and maritime farmers

Nakasi High ready to create history

Miami-Dade to review World Cup plans after Copa chaos

Alefsen calls for human rights focus in disaster interventions

Knicks sign G Cameron Payne to 1-year deal

Bob Dylan to bring 'phone-free' tour to Edinburgh

Trump nominates Vance as running mate

Tewa set for Olympics

Judge Dismisses Trump Documents Case

Stars give fans 'blast from past' at festival

Trial date for Bainimarama and Qiliho confirmed

NFP remembers Professor Baba's legacy of integrity and unity

Fiji joins PINCCER for economic collaboration

MSAF works on MOU to address maritime security

Fiji and Australia enhance defence cooperation

Officer caught smuggling drugs and phones

Kate Hudson on going from acting and music

Delhi lawyers strike over criminal law changes

Rodu praises players for gallant performance

Child drug use a concern

MGM U18 cautious of Nasinu Secondary

Study on labour mobility implications underway

NZ to offer cardiac care schemes to Fiji

Peaty's mum hopes Paris Olympics will be his last

France-Fiji bilateral relationship celebrated at Bastille Day

Five US women in tennis top 15

HECF looks at aligning TVET with higher education pathways

Funding from JICA approved for Fiji Airports

FCCC welcomes corporatization of WAF

LTA signs deal for staff exchange program with VINZ

Appeal made on deregistration of FijiFirst

Eastern, Southern and western zones venue confirmed

School principals initiate protocols after rugby match incident

Drug raid in Raiwaqa leads to arrest

No hope of survivors in Nepal bus accident, 55 still missing

Government to expand PSB grant to multiple media outlets

Argentina wins 16th Copa America in 1-0 extra-time

Enhancing agriculture capacity through agri-trade

Namaqumaqua Village grapple with sea level rise

Fiji falls to New Zealand

Axelsen aims for balance before title defense

NUW and Guard Force Fiji reach agreement after year long negotiations

Humanitarian crises possess threats to human rights

Politics shouldn't be a battlefield, says Biden

FCCC applauds changes to e-ticketing system

FLP pays tribute to late Professor Baba

May happy with players performance

Youth admission prevalent at St Giles Hospital

New Zealand set to face Fiji

Open discussions on drug awareness vital

Hamas says it has not left ceasefire talks after Israeli attacks

Discipline will be key for Nasinu Secondary U16

Efficiency key in WAF corporatization

Oceania Hospitals and FCCC sign MOU

Samson, Kumar help India to 42-run win over Zimbabwe

Local partnerships to strengthen disaster resilience

CAFF offers short courses to address community needs

Copa final delayed after ticketless fans rush stadium gates

Stray kids prepare for comeback with London show

Minister condemns unruly behaviour of students

Kenyan police relocated following body parts discovery

Man charged for obtaining money by deception

Shannen Doherty rebels against cancer in final role

Ministry struggles with skilled labour deficit

MSAF appoints new board members

Spain strike late to beat England 2-1 and win Euro 2024

King Charles set for October visit to Australia and Samoa, palace says

Harry styles joins Stevie Nicks for tribute duet

Trump attends Republican convention after assassination attempt

PM confident in achieving constitutional amendments

Fiji falls to Georgia in ninth place playoff

Education leader and former Deputy PM Tupeni Baba passes away

Early release options for inmates explained

We are ready: Tirau

Surge in child cancer cases

Trump Florida case dismissed, VP pick imminent

Plans to conduct national drug survey

Fiji faces re-emergence of plant diseases

Messi hopes Di Maria scores in Copa Final

Alcaraz defeats Djokovic in Wimbledon

Rewa FC back on top

MoH enhances equipment and support

UK supports leadership development for FPF

Police intercept suspected drug lab equipment from British Columbia

Positive mood in camp says Kolinisau

Argentina faces Colombia in Copa America quest

FBI probing Trump rally shooting as assassination attempt

Drug investigation shock

31 families want permanent relocation to Australia

Developing skills to support farmers: Dr. Tukana

Uruguay wins third place at Copa America 2024

Russian wrestler declines Paris Games offer

Prioritizing forest sustainability vital

Another major seizure in Nadi, six in custody

Biden condemns 'sick' Trump shooting, campaign suspends ads

Netanyahu says not certain that Hamas leader killed in strike

Singh urges players to step up

Proper KPI’s needed for sugar industry

PM advocates for local cuisine in tourism sector

Buksh notes more interest from youngsters

1700 boreholes anticipated for the new fiscal year

Nayasi, Nagatalevu and Gavidi joins Ba FC

Lovoni people relays story of suffering

Argentina coach Scaloni calls for a violence-free Copa America final

Trump rally erupts in gunfire, former president safe, officials say

American Townsend wins Wimbledon doubles crown alongside Siniakova

Colombia coach Lorenzo upset over extended half-time break for Shakira show

Gaza officials say 90 Palestinians killed as Israel targets Hamas military chief

Growing drug use and trafficking fuel fear

Waterlogging delays solar project in Ovalau

1200 students attend expo in Nadroga Navosa

'I'm not going anywhere,' Biden says as campaign struggles

Final briefing for wheelbarrow race

Players adjusting to new schedule: Kolinisau

Injury scare for Ba FC

England legend hails Beauden Barrett’s ‘one-man Bomb Squad’ effort

Joe Schmidt demands ‘better’ from Wallabies despite series nilling of Wales

‘No excuses’ for ‘disappointing’ Springboks’ loss

Wimbledon triumph eclipses Krejcikova's childhood dream to win French Open

Su'A stands tall as Dragons put Broncos title hopes to sword

Galo scoops Best Player award

Colorado reports three presumptive human bird flu cases, CDC says

Cuvu College downs Ratu Navula

Revitalize rice farming and reduce imports: Sharma

PM acknowledges China’s support

MGM and Nasinu book national quarter-finals spot

TSLS takes over bond monitoring

Fijian hearts will draw more tourist: Vosarogo

Labasa outplays Suva in DFPL

Uruguay coach Bielsa defends players after Copa America brawl

Court upholds Tennessee ban on changing sex in birth certificates

English fourth-tier side Morecambe unveil 15 new signings

Western Zone QF’s well underway

MOU to support rehab for incarcerated youth

‘Euphoria’ Season 3 set to begin filming

Not easy switching codes says Maikali

President commends WAF’s dedication

Help locate missing man

Retired school teacher finds passion in cane farming