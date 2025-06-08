Council warns of increasing scam tactics

New scam trends are emerging, with scammers targeting vulnerable individuals through increasingly sophisticated tactics.

Consumer Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil highlights a rise in construction-related scams.

She also revealed that scammers are setting up unregistered NGOs and using emotional appeals to deceive and defraud consumers.

Seema Shandil [File Photo]

Shandil says that certain scammers are advertising fake government grants, discounted groceries, and healthcare deals targeting vulnerable Fijians.

“As we all know, this is a digital era, and people love to be online, but we have to be very savvy and very cautious about who and what we are dealing with. Please be very careful. You need to be sure and verify whom you are dealing with, otherwise, you’ll end up losing your hard-earned money. We are doing a lot of advocacy and trying to raise alerts.”

Shandil adds that they are collaborating with relevant stakeholders to raise awareness and strengthen advocacy efforts to address these issues.

Permanent Secretary for Communications, Shaheen Ali, says that to further strengthen their efforts, they are currently working on a National Digital Strategy.

“Once we develop this national cyber security strategy, it will be well-consulted, well-grounded, and will help ensure that as we digitalize, join the digital economy, and as people get more connected and move their businesses and lives online, this is done in a safe, secure, and trusted environment.”

The Consumer Council says it is looking to introduce new policies to address today’s issues and better protect consumers from scams.

