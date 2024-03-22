Council warning against unauthorized taxi meters

[Source: Consumer Council of Fiji/ Facebook]

The Consumer Council has issued a warning regarding the use of unauthorized mobile app meters by some taxi operators.

According to the Council, only officially sanctioned devices are permitted to calculate fares based on distance traveled.

Fijians are advised to stay abreast of road regulations as taxi operators are mandated to utilize approved devices for fare calculations.

The Council is urging consumers to report any discrepancies in taxi meters by contacting them via the toll-free line 155.