Council cracks down on illegal dumping

Lautoka City Council has issued a stern warning to litter offenders after successfully identifying and penalising those responsible for illegal dumping along Queen’s Road in Wairabetia.

Head of Service Shalend Singh says following earlier enforcement action by Litter Prevention Officers at Savu Street, the Council again carried out a detailed investigation that led to the identification of an offender responsible for multiple heaps of dumped waste.

Singh says the offender was issued three litter infringement notices under the Litter Act 2008 and was ordered to remove the rubbish immediately.

Article continues after advertisement

A reinspection carried out on Sunday confirmed that all three heaps of litter had been fully cleared using an excavator and truck.

Meanwhile, Council officers also conducted awareness sessions with vendors at Saweni Top, where one offender was fined for littering. The Council’s rural garbage contractor was engaged to clear remaining litter heaps opposite the Superfoods supermarket.

Singh says the Council will continue to trace and penalise offenders, warning that every effort will be made to enforce the law and hold those responsible accountable.

He is also calling on residents to work with the Council to keep Lautoka City clean, safe and beautiful.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.