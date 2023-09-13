Council commends investors’ confidence

The Labasa Town Council has commended investors’ confidence in the area, as businesses continue to expand their brand to the Northern Division.

Special Administrator, Ami Kohli says this is a thrilling moment for the town.

Kohli says it has provided convenience to the people of the Friendly North, as they do not have to travel far for products and services in Viti Levu.

“Before COVID-19, if someone talked about coming to Labasa … people would say, “Labasa? Oh my God, who is going to go to Labasa?”. Now, with the shops opening and other businesses coming in. It will provide more competition for the buyers or consumers, which is very good … very good for Labasa – I am very proud of them.”

Kohli says this has also created employment opportunities, which would help retain people from moving to other towns and cities around the country.

He encourages former residents to return, and have a feel of their revamped hometown.

The Special Administrator says while there is space for investment in the town, he encourages investors to invent fresh business ideas in the Northern Division.