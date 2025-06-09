Corrections sound alarm on drug-driven HIV surge

[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Corrections Service says rising drug addiction is directly fueling HIV cases inside prisons.

Acting Commissioner Auta Moceisuva confirms that drug-related crimes are increasing, and so are HIV-positive inmates.

He says aggravated robbery and theft cases are largely linked to drug addiction, with offenders stealing to fund their habits.

The sharing of needles has also contributed to a spike in HIV cases.

Moceisuva admits correctional facilities lack infrastructure suited for proper HIV treatment and rehabilitation.

Discussions are now underway with the Ministry of Health, UN agencies and diplomatic partners to secure funding for a dedicated treatment facility.

He also revealed talks with the Judiciary to fast-track drug-related cases, saying prolonged remand periods worsen conditions for addicted offenders and strain prison resources.

