Copra industry is suffering: Rayalu

The copra industry in the Lau Group has been suffering for decades now.

Minister for Agriculture and Waterways Vatimi Rayalu, while having a talanoa session with the villagers of Tovu on Totoya Island, says the industry has diversified so much, increasing the demand for coconut.

Rayalu says this includes virgin coconut oil and other coconut by-products, which cause the demand to increase.

Rayalu says the sector has also suffered from the effects of climate change.

The government provides a subsidy for copra in terms of stabilizing the price.

Fiji Agro marketing is currently buying coconuts from maritime islands monthly.