Controlled approach for medicinal cannabis

The Health Ministry supports the establishment of the “Medicinal Cannabis Industry” in Fiji because it is a very controlled approach.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says they want to reevaluate medicinal cannabis to harness its positive effects and not just introduce it.

Doctor Fong has emphasized that they are not talking about legalizing marijuana.

He reiterates it will be limited to exportation only and will not affect the domestic prohibition or legality of cannabis cultivation, distribution, or abuse in Fiji.

“We are talking about just the importation of raw materials and the manufacture of cannabis products that can be used within a consultation between a patient and the doctor, such that the doctor can prescribe it for a specific purpose.”

Doctor Fong believes there is enough leeway being given for the scientific community to look into medicinal cannabis for its therapeutic properties and to look at its impact on patient care.

The Medicinal Cannabis Taskforce will be undertaking the consultation in the Northern Division tomorrow.

The Taskforce comprises the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration, the Fiji Police Force, the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs, Culture, Heritage, and Arts, the Biosecurity of Fiji, and Investment Fiji.