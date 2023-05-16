Container homes brought up at building code consultation

Fruitful discussions were held during the crucial consultation on the National Building Code in Nadi today.

The new building code will focus on sustainable building design and climate resilience which are two essential aspects in fulfilling Fiji’s commitment to creating a greener and more sustainable future, as mandated by the Climate Change Act, 2021.

Department of Town and Country Planning rep Aisake Raratabu asked that the use of shipping containers for homes or offices have a certain standard in the building code.

Raratabu highlighted that people are requesting for approvals from them with the design of the certain container.

“We have not received any issues or any complaints so far. I noted that the use of containers will continue and its sort of an easier or faster method for using it as temporary or permanent residence or use as an office or things like that.”

Consultant Janis Fedorowick says they will definitely look into this.

“We don’t have any standards for that yet so it’s interesting that you brought that up. That’s something that we will look into to see if we will have some standards for that if it’s used for habitable space.”

Ministry of Health representative Isimeli Tuiteci submitted the Building Code could also cover houses built in the villages.

“I believe the building code is much more applicable to the urban, peri-urban and some parts of the rural areas which include the town and country planning boundary but I believe it excludes the villages if they not be left out as well because in terms of cyclone they are much more prone to cyclones.”

However, Fedorowick says this comes under the Ministry of Housing.

“That is definitely a concern just because of the nature of the code and just the discussions we were having with the Ministry of Housing and Ministry iTaukei. They have programs and a way forward for that kind of protection that they are working on in their own departments.”

Nadi Town Council rep, Usmendra Singh says they are glad the Building Code will consider the termite issues being faced in the Western Division.

The second draft of Fiji’s Building Code is expected to be completed in a month’s time.