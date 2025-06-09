Construction soars as building permits hit record high

[File Photo]

Building activity surged in the June quarter of this year, with both the number and value of building permits hitting significant highs.

The Fiji Bureau of Statistics reported 284 permits were issued, valued at $199.5 million.

Compared to the March quarter, the number of permits rose 10.9 percent, while the value of works jumped 129.7 percent.

Year-on-year, permits increased 20.3 percent and the value of works by 18.8 percent. The data also shows where investment is concentrated across divisions nationwide.

Construction completions showed a contrasting trend. Only 48 completion certificates were issued, valued at $132.0 million.

While the number of certificates fell 14.3 percent from the previous quarter, the value of completed works soared 731.3 percent.

Compared to June last year, certificates dropped 36 percent, but their value jumped 622.9 percent, reflecting larger-scale or higher-value projects.

The Bureau cautioned that building permits and completion certificates do not align perfectly due to time lags between project approval and completion.

