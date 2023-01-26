Consensus is not an issue: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka after the COC meeting.

Securing consensus during a Constitutional Offices Commission meeting is not an issue, says Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

He says that if there is no consensus, the commissioners can vote.

Earlier today, the Leader of Opposition Voreqe Bainimarama and his nominee, Tupou Draunidalo stomped out of the meeting.

Rabuka states that the behavior displayed by Bainimarama and his nominee will not affect today’s meeting agenda as it will be recorded in the minutes.

“We’ve just completed the scheduled meeting and the resolutions will be taken through the proper channels for further action and then we will be able to put a release.”

Rabuka adds that he will not be able to clearly disclose what was discussed by the Commission.



Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka talking to the media.

Despite the early departure of Bainimarama from the meeting venue, the COC members continued their meeting at Suvavou House until 2 pm today.