Connectivity boost for Yasawa

The Yasawa Islands, once difficult to access, are now more connected to Port Denarau thanks to a new, high-speed vessel launched recently by South Sea Cruises.

Debra Sadranu, Managing Director of Nama, expressed her excitement about the new boat, emphasizing the importance of the Yasawa Islands as a key tourist destination.

Sadranu described the new boat and expansions as key steps to support and grow the Yasawa community and its tourism.

“You know, I think the Yasawas are really big. I mean, it’s always been an iconic location for Fiji’s tourism, but there’s so much more development happening up there. And like our work with the women in Somosomo Village, with our Nama Harvesting, a lot of our global marketing that we’re doing is all around the Yasawa region, or, you know, focused on marketing the Yasawa region.”

Rosie Tours Director Tony Whitton states that the new vessel will boost income by supporting local hotels and providing luxury transfers for international visitors.

With the rising demand for tourism in the Mamanuca group, CEO of South Sea Cruise Brad Rutherford highlighted a smaller boat will be commissioned next year.

“We’re also pleased to announce that we’ve commissioned a second vessel very similar to this, a bit slightly smaller, which will largely be working in the mamanuca’s next year. And yeah, it’s just part of our growth plan and to keep up with the forecast for tourism over the next few years.”

With Fiji targeting 1.25 million tourists in the next few years, South Sea Cruises is stepping up to support that goal.

