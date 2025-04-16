Confidence is key to change: Baravilala

Getting Fiji online isn’t enough to truly help women.

The head of Digital Transformation, Tupou Baravilala, says that even when women have internet access, they often lack the confidence and don’t see enough women leaders in technology.

Baravilala also points out that worldwide, many people still don’t have internet, and most of them are women and girls in poor, far-away places.

She says while progress has been made “not enough” has been done to make sure women and girls are meaningfully connected and supported.

“What you do find is, in all of these communities it is the women that are the ones that are usually there. So, making sure that we revamp that and we re-look at that I think that’s one of the key priorities that is being looked at.”

She adds that the launch of Women in Tech Fiji chapter will help connects young wom-en with mentors which will feel them seen and supported in the digital space.

Outsource Fiji Executive Director Sagufta Janif says there is a need for a societal shift from breaking glass ceilings to eliminating barriers together.

Janif is also calling for increased access to digital literacy programs, especially for young girls in underserved and rural communities.





