Condition of the Moala jetty a concern

Moala jetty

Minister for Health and Medical Services, Dr Atonio Lalabalavu, emphasizes the importance of occupational health and safety enforcement, particularly in rural and maritime areas.

This initiative aims to ensure the protection and well-being of the populace in these regions.

The Minister highlights the critical need for infrastructure improvements, specifically focusing on the jetty on Moala Island.

Article continues after advertisement

“Like any health determinant, whether it be roads, jetty, or bridges, it is always an issue, and if it is not fully repaired, then it will affect health, especially health-seeking behavior and health outcomes.”

Recognizing the jetty’s role as a vital component of the community’s health infrastructure, Dr. Lalabalavu affirms the Ministry’s commitment to collaborating with the Ministry of Infrastructure

Minister for Infrastructure, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, confirms that the Moala jetty has been included in the new financial year’s budget.

“The Moala Jetty that’s also in the work program, and just the timing, I need to liaise closely with FRA on that, but one currently being worked on is being addressed.”

The collaboration between the two ministries shows the government’s commitment to addressing the social determinants of health and improving access to essential services in remote areas.