News

Concerns raised over market stalls in Labasa

Peceli Naviticoko Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected]

January 6, 2025 12:11 pm

Concerns have been raised by Labasa Market vendors in relation to the number of table spaces allocated to each vendor.

Association Secretary Amra Wati claims some vendors are allocated more than three tables, contributing to overcrowding within the premises.

She also says there are cases where vendors are forced to set up on the roadside to sell their goods, an issue which raises serious safety concerns.

“Most of the vendors have more than three tables. If they have two tables, all the vendors can come and sell. Recently they opened the Tikina area; they opened the farmer’s shed, where the people want to sell, and they can sell. If they are strict with the tables, then all this conflict will not come in the market.”

Wati also claims they are being unfairly charged high stall fees when compared to other municipal markets.

“Stall fees in Labasa are more than Savusavu’s, and it’s under one banner. Dreketi too is less; only the Labasa market is more. We’re still looking for that, and they’re saying that they will again increase the stall fees.”

In response, Labasa Special Administrator Chair Paul Jaduram says they will be prioritising the issues faced by the vendors this year.

“I can see there’s a lot of space available, but it’s been taken up by some of the market vendors who are not following the rules of the market bylaws. Some of them have up to eight stalls, and that is illegal, totally illegal. And we will be looking at this very carefully so that every farmer has the right to have a stole.”

There are currently more than 500 registered vendors in Labasa, including those in the food, fish, vegetable, yaqona, handicraft, root crops, dry goods, and sweets market spaces, and they are all hoping for an improvement this year.

