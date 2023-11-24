Concerns raised over highway alert public viber group

[File Photo]

With Police and Land Transport Authority joining hands for the festive season, a call has been made to the members of the Highway Alert public Viber group to refrain from engaging in activities that encourage non-compliance with road safety rules, standards, and regulations.

Concerns have been raised over the existence of the group, which has 14,000 members who actively share information about LTA and police enforcement checkpoints, including the locations of speed cameras.

LTA Acting Chief Executive Officer Irimaia Rokosawa says the group’s activities were disheartening and undermined the collective efforts to ensure road safety and compliance with rules and regulations on Fiji’s roads.

“The LTA and Fiji Police urgently appeal to the members of this public Viber group to reconsider their actions. Rather than alerting fellow members about enforcement operations and vital checkpoints on our roads, we encourage them to actively participate in spreading road safety messages and awareness.”

Rokosawa says the alarming practice not only jeopardizes the safety of the public but also hampers the effectiveness of their ongoing road safety initiatives.

He believes that by working together, they can create a safer and more responsible driving culture in Fiji.

The acting CEO has also commended those who continue to assist the LTA with road safety advocacy and awareness as concerned members of the public.