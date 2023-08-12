Concerns raised over e-ticketing’s viability

Vodafone Fiji representatives yesterday faced inquiries from bus operators and other concerned parties regarding the remaining lifespan of the current e-ticketing system.

These concerns arose following revelations by Vodafone Fiji’s Chief Commercial Officer, Salman Khan that the system’s functionality ceased in September last year.

In a bid to map a forward path and prevent potential disruptions in the public transportation sector if the system goes offline, Director of Transport Faranisese Kinivuwai asked Khan about the time remaining before the system becomes non-operational.

“That’s the reason why I asked the question, how long will the system be able to last? Because if you come back to government to say to government, we cannot provide the services again you have to give us a time to go through the process of tender or expression of interest as we had taken back in 2017 and 2016. But at the end of the day the buck stops with Vodafone with that information coming back to the government.”

Responding to these concerns, Khan reassured all stakeholders that Vodafone Fiji would provide a definitive response no later than Wednesday, the 16th of August.

Meanwhile, Director Transport Kinivuwai has also informed the bus operators that Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad has proposed an audit of the existing e-ticketing system.

Kinivuwai says that consultations have taken place in this regard, and a potential service provider has expressed willingness to conduct the audit and provide recommendations concerning the future direction of the system.