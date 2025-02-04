COMPOL demands body dumping report

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu has requested an update on the investigation into allegations against police officers in Nadi.

The officers are alleged to have dumped the body of a man believed to have died in custody.

It was previously confirmed that the body was found in a vacant lot in Nassau.

Tudravu said he expects a full briefing on the matter and that, if officers are implicated, they will be dealt with accordingly.

This is one of the first actions taken by Tudravu since assuming office yesterday.