Complaints filed over water splashing incidents

Certain Fijians have lodged complaints with the Fiji Police regarding incidents of water being splashed on moving vehicles and, in some cases, on people in public places.

The Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew confirmed this to FBC News and called for a shift in public mindset on this matter.

The police force has observed a troubling rise in such incidents since the New Year, with a recent video circulating on social media showing a bus driver as the latest victim.

The Acting Commissioner of Police also highlights a separate incident in which a group of youths splashed water on a religious group at night.

“Every New Year, we have been reiterating the same message. Ignorance of the law is not an excuse, but the mindset needs to change. I really have no idea why these youth continue to engage in such behavior.”

The police is reiterating that those caught throwing water could face penalties under Section 15 of the Minor Offences Act 1971, or Section 269 of the Crimes Act 2009, which covers negligent acts causing harm.

In extreme cases, this offense could even be escalated to a charge of murder, depending on the severity of the injuries sustained.