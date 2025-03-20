Commuters suggest solutions for traffic congestion

Traffic along the Suva-Nausori corridor

Fiji’s roads are becoming increasingly congested, with over 10,000 new vehicles registered in the past two years, bringing the total to 154,000 in a country with a population of under a million.

The figures were revealed by Land Transport Authority CEO Irimaia Rokosawa during a road safety consultation last night, highlighting growing concerns over traffic congestion, particularly in the Suva-Nausori corridor and parts of the Western Division.

Rokosawa says while vehicle registrations have increased by seven percent, there is still no policy to remove old and unroadworthy vehicles.

“We’re working on an end-of-life policy. There needs to be changes in regulations. We are good at acquiring and maintaining vehicles, but disposal is where we fall short. Recycling programs need to be re-vamped, and a vehicle disposal policy must be introduced.”

Commuters also raised concerns and proposed solutions to ease traffic congestion.

Suva Resident, Harish Chandra through his observation says traffic flows normally during school holidays with no problems at all.

“If the Ministry of Education is involved and school hours are shifted by half an hour, from 8 am to 8:30 am, we will see a difference in traffic movement.”

Another commuter, Kaylesh Chandra recommends businesses implement staggered work hours.

“There’s nothing wrong with going from 6 am to 3 pm, 7 am to 4 pm, or 8 am to 5 pm. That’s the only way we can improve traffic congestion in a cost-effective way.”

Concerns are also being raised about speed humps.

Indar Bisun questions why they are not placed evenly, particularly along Princess Road.

“Why we don’t put all the humps across there? Why only there? That is the one which is the major cause of traffic jam of Princess Road.”

In response, LTA Highway Design Manager John Luveniyali says their vision is to provide a safe and resilient network, and they are not budging from that.

The Land Transport Authority and other stakeholders are using these consultations to gather public views, helping them develop short-term solutions that align with the National Development Plan 2025-2029.

