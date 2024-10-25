Community project exhibition showcases year 8 students' impact

Year 8 students at International School Suva celebrated their community project journey with an exhibition themed “The Heart, the Head, and the Hands of Learning and Giving.”

The event highlighted their dedication to improving local communities through various service projects.

Students identified community needs and organized fundraising events, to help provide essential supplies.

The community project coordinator, Wainisi Dikotani had this to say

“So for the groups that are doing advocacy, their communities are also grateful. In fact, for Dilkusha home, they were so happy that what they said to our students was that you are our voice to the world. So it’s been a good learning experience, a great learning experience for the kids. And it has taken them out of their comfort zone.”

The students have not only learned valuable skills but have also developed a deeper understanding of the importance of service and giving back.

The exhibition showcased the students’ hard work, reinforcing their commitment to making a positive impact and fostering awareness of local needs.