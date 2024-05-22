Committee flags lack of data in Ministry of Sugar reports

The Committee on Economic Affairs noted that all reports presented by the Ministry of Sugar lacked a sense of data during the period under review.

This was highlighted by the Chair of the Committee, Sakiusa Tubuna, in parliament last evening while moving the motion on the review report of the Ministry of Sugar from 2016 to 2017, 2017 to 2018, 2018 to 2019, and 2019 to 2020.

Tubuna says that the Ministry of Sugar needs to set a key target of achieving 2 million tons of sugarcane to break even.

“The committee recommended that the Ministry of Sugar work with the Ministry of Finance to explore the establishment of a multipurpose railway system to cater for cane and cartage and other goods and services.”

Meanwhile, opposition member Sachida Nand highlighted that the report missed out on a key factor, which is the mill infrastructure.

“However, it failed to include mill efficiency. Mr. Speaker, sir, I’m reliably told that the average TCTS for the last season was around 11 tons. Will the minister be able to explain this? This is very poor and is the direct result of inefficient extraction under his leadership.”

Nand says improving milling infrastructure and optimizing process efficiency are crucial to reducing TCTS and improving overall sugar production.

Responding to the opposition, the Minister for Sugar highlighted that the sugar ministry is putting in all the effort to grow the industry.

“Mr. Speaker said that despite these challenges, my ministry, in collaboration with the government, is exerting relentless efforts to reestablish a platform for the industry to grow and sustain itself as it did in its previous glory days.

The sugar minister also acknowledged the support provided by the government of India in assisting the upgrade and further development of the sugar cane sector.