Commission warns against sharing private information online

Online Safety Commissioner Filipe Batiwale

The Online Safety Commission has expressed concern about the increase in private communications and personal information being disclosed on social media.

Online Commissioner Filipe Batiwale said such actions can cause humiliation, emotional distress and in some cases have devastating impacts on individuals and their families.

Batiwale emphasized that privacy, dignity, and respect are central to safe online behavior.

He noted that exposing details of someone’s private life without consent may not always meet the legal threshold of cyberbullying under the Online Safety Act 2018, but it can still cause serious social harm.

He explained that the Act makes it an offence to post electronic communication that causes harm, including harassment, intimidation, or humiliation.

The law, he states also provides protection from discrimination, including on the basis of sexual orientation.

“We remind the public that privacy, dignity and respect are fundamental to safe online behavior. Outing or shaming or exposing details about someone’s private life without their consent is even healthy, even though it may not meet the legal threshold of cyberbullying under the Online Safety Act. In Fiji, our provides that everyone’s protected from discrimination, including on the basis of sexual orientation.”

According to Batiwale, while these legal protections exist, social stigma persists and people may feel particularly vulnerable when private matters are made public.

He encouraged anyone affected by harmful online behavior to report it to the Commission.

He said that in cases where there are risks to life or safety, the Fiji Police remain the lead agency, with the Commission supporting their work as part of its mandate.

Batiwale is urging Fijians to respect the privacy of others, avoid sharing information without consent, and offer care to those who may be struggling.

He said the Commission remains committed to ensuring a safe, responsible and respectful digital space for all.

