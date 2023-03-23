Commander Joint Task Force Command visit Fiji

The RFMF Commander Joint task Force Brigadier-General Manoa Gadai visited the Second Battalion Fiji Infantry Regiment (2FIR) soldiers serving under the Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) in the Sinai based at South Camp this week.

He also made a courtesy call to Force Commander, Major-General Pavel Kolář at the force headquarters.

During the courtesy call Major-General Kolář praised the efforts and diligent contribution of the Fiji contingent to the MFO.

[Source: Republic of Fiji Military Services/Facebook]

Brigadier-General Gadai was later accorded a traditional welcome ceremony by the members of the 2FIR contingent.

[Source: Republic of Fiji Military Services/Facebook]