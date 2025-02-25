Collective action needed to tackle drug use: Kamikamica

[ Source: File Photo ]

The rise in drug use and other social issues is a growing concern that requires collective action, not just law enforcement.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says parents, teachers, churches, community leaders, and law enforcement must work together to guide youth toward education and positive opportunities.

He adds that there is a need to strengthen awareness programs, support services, and rehabilitation efforts so that those affected can find a way out and rebuild their lives.

“There are some challenges in Fiji. We have recently talked about the AIDS epidemic and the drug crisis in our country. Trust me, these issues will be resolved, and that way we can gift a better country to our children who come after us.”

Kamikamica adds that they are collaborating with stakeholders to address these issues by enhancing community outreach, education campaigns, and enforcement strategies to curb the spread of illicit substances and promote healthier lifestyles among youth.

He encourages open dialogue to ensure that those in need receive the necessary support and guidance to overcome adversity.