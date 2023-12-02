Collective action needed to address child neglect

Filimoni Vosarogo speaking on the International Day for Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect in Suva [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Acting Minister for Women and Children, Filimoni Vosarogo, is urging all parents and guardians to actively contribute to creating a secure and nurturing environment for our young ones.

Speaking on the International Day for Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect in Suva, Vosarogo emphasizes the significant role that adults play in the development and future of children.

Vosarogo says statistics show that 1, 968 cases of child abuse and neglect were recorded last year.

“The home, which should epitomize safety and security, tragically, has become a site of vulnerability for many of our children. These statistics are not just mere numbers. They represent shattered dreams, lost innocence and the stark reality that we as a society must now confront.”

The cases include neglect, physical and sexual abuse and Vosarogo says the perpetrators are often those who are close to these children.

He stresses that parents and guardians should provide a secure haven and shield the children from harm.

“Again, remind all the adult population of our country. It starts with us. And it ends with us. The adults are entrusted with the care and the well-being of the children around us.”

Since 2002, Fiji has consistently observed the International Day for the Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect, emphasizing the need to protect children’s rights through robust prevention programs, addressing the distressing realities of child abuse.