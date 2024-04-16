COC sets course with new standard operating procedures

Prime Minister and COC Chair Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

The Constitutional Offices Commission is taking steps to improve its internal operations and public trust by formulating its first-ever Standard Operating Procedures.

Prime Minister and COC Chair Sitiveni Rabuka says these SOPs will serve as a foundational framework for the COC’s operations, ensuring its functions and responsibilities align with the relevant sections of the 2013 Constitution.

He says the SOP is currently under review.

“The SOPs’ will serve as a starting point for the COC to implement and enforce its functions and responsibilities in alignment with the with the stipulated sections of the constitution. The draft SOP contains procedures with respect to the quorum for COC meetings, appointments, and tenure of COC members, the responsibilities of the secretary to the COC, the appointment process for constitution office holders, dealing with urgent COC matters, decision-making processes of the COC, the independence of the COC, and provisions regarding regular updates and advice to parliament.”

Rabuka emphasized that the finalized SOPs will not only streamline the COC’s internal functions but also provide its members with clear guidance on their roles and responsibilities.

The COC is responsible for providing advice to the President on the appointment of the Chair and members of the Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission, the Chair and members of the of the Electoral Commission, the Supervisor of Elections, Parliament Secretary General, Public Service Commission Chair and members, Police Commissioner, Fiji Correction Services Commissioner, Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander, Auditor General, and Reserve Bank Governor.

The COC was allocated $20,000 for this financial year to carry out its functions.