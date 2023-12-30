News

Coalition government plans to help reduce dependence on social welfare

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

December 30, 2023 7:46 am

[File Photo]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has unveiled initiatives aimed at making living more affordable and promoting productivity within the country.

Rabuka emphasized the goal of enabling individuals to earn more through their endeavours, ultimately reducing dependence on social welfare assistance.

The objective, as outlined by the Prime Minister, is to encourage citizens to maximize their efforts in their existing occupations.

The intention is to foster a culture of self-sufficiency and productivity, where individuals can thrive through their own efforts, contributing to both personal success and the overall economic well-being of the nation.

“We’re trying to encourage people to get more from what they are already doing. In that way, there is not much need to be totally reliant on social welfare handouts.”

As these measures take effect, the government remains committed to ensuring a fair and supportive environment for all Fijians, aligning with its vision of a prosperous and empowered nation.

The recent adjustments in pricing for rice and sugar cane are seen as integral steps in realizing this vision, encouraging economic growth and sustainability.

Prime Minister Rabuka affirmed the government’s commitment to navigating through the challenges and continuing to implement policies that benefit the Fijian people.

