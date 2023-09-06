Coalition agreement will be achieved: Prasad

The National Federation Party is adamant that whatever was formulated in the coalition agreement will be achieved.

Less than two weeks ago, coalition kingmaker, the Social Democratic Liberal Party Viliame Gavoka wrote to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka demanding answers on the last piece of agreement he says is yet to be met.

Gavoka had sought clarification from Rabuka on the process of selecting diplomats to foreign offices allocated to SODELPA under the agreement.

NFP Leader Professor Biman Prasad says the selection process is still ongoing.

“These positions have not been filled. When the positions are filled, what’s in the agreement, the leader of SODELPA and their Executive Management Board, they understand, they are reasonable people.”

There were speculations that the issue has caused a discord within the coalition, but Prasad says nothing can be further from the truth.

“Rumour mongers can have their day, of course when you have a three party coalition, you will always have issues, there will be discussions, but that’s the nature of coalition governments, but to say that the coalition government is not united and is having problems is all malicious rumour.”

The Deputy Prime Minister says the coalition remains strong and all three parties have a great working relationship.