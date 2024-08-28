Coach to take plea at a later date

Suva Magistrate Pulekeria Low has extended bail for 45-year-old girl’s sporting coach, Guy Morrison.

The 45-year-old is charged with eight counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault and appeared in court this morning to be served with the second phase disclosures.

It is alleged that he sexually assaulted three girls aged 13, 14, and 16 between February last year to March this year.

It’s alleged he carried out the acts in his car, at home, and also at Suva Point.

This morning, Morrison’s lawyer asked for a later date for plea.

The Magistrate has allowed Morrison 21 days to go through the disclosures and the matter will be called again on the 23rd of next month.