Climate justice for all: AG

Attorney General and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga says we should not shy away from demanding climate justice for all.

He made the comment while opening a Regional Writeshop for Pacific Islands Submissions to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) Advisory Proceedings in Nadi this morning.

He says Fiji has a commitment to the 2050 strategy for the blue ocean-continent, exploring its connections, human rights, culture, and faith-based values.

Turaga also emphasizes that Pacific villages are at the epicentre of a climate disaster that requires quick action.

Participants at the three-day workshop were urged to continue to make clear how climate change affects our region, as it is increasingly recognized as a human rights issue of urgent importance.

The Regional Writeshop on Pacific Island Countries’ Submissions to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) Advisory Opinion on Climate Change is a crucial gathering aimed at facilitating the legal drafting process for Pacific Island governments.

This is to support the development and refinement of submissions to the ICJ, focusing on the obligation of states to address climate change.