WTO not the relevant platform to address environmental sustainability: Penjueli

The Pacific Network on Globalization suggests that the World Trade Organization may not be adequately equipped to address the pressing issues surrounding the climate crisis.

It claims that the WTO lacks the necessary authority to advance negotiations at this critical environmental level.

Director Maureen Penjueli says it’s still an outstanding statement whether the WTO is at this particular point in time the relevant institution to address environmental sustainability and the climate crisis.

Penjueli says Pacific governments are concerned with active participation, not just roundtable discussions.

“Many developing countries including from the Pacific, in terms of climate and trade, the key things that countries that countries have been looking for is around transfer of technology particularly green technology, patented needs to access, so there’s a whole host of issues that the WTO, historically has been good at especially around tech-tech transfer.”

Penjueli says regional security is a top priority when it comes to climate emergency and the climate crisis.

“The role of environment and sustainability and trade is in many ways controversial in the sense that there is still no agreement, no mandate to progress negotiations at the WTO on environment and sustainability particularly in relation to climate emergency.”

The World Trade Organization is a new player in the environmental sustainability space during its 2023 Public Forum last month.

The WTO has acknowledged that climate change affects every corner of the globe and that its impacts are disproportionately felt by vulnerable communities, adding that inclusive climate action recognizes the unique challenges faced by different regions, cultures, and socioeconomic groups.